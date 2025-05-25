GOVERNANCE EXPERT PUSHES FOR INCLUSION OF DIASPORA VOTERS



Governance expert Gilbert Chisenga is urging the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ and the Zambia Statistics Agency -ZAMSTATS to quickly sample the number of Zambian voters living abroad to ensure their participation in next year’s general elections.





Mr. Chisenga notes that despite several announcements by ECZ on diaspora voting, the process has stalled with only a few months remaining before the elections.





He has emphasized the importance of diaspora voting, citing its potential impact on election outcomes and the constitutional right of citizens abroad to hold elected officials accountable.





In an interview, Mr. Chisenga has stressed the need for ECZ and ZAMSTATS to ascertain the number of diaspora voters, allocate logistical resources, and work with missions to facilitate their participation in the electoral process.



PN