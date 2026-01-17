GOVERNANCE EXPERT URGES ECZ TO PROVIDE CLEAR ROADMAP AHEAD OF AUGUST GENERAL ELECTIONS





GOVERNANCE expert Reuben Lifuka has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia to provide a clear and comprehensive roadmap to the public outlining how electoral activities will be conducted ahead of the August 13 general elections.





Mr. Lifuka has emphasized that regular updates on the electoral roadmap will help build public confidence in the commission and promote transparency in the management of elections.





Speaking to Phoenix News in an interview, Mr. Lifuka noted that a well-communicated roadmap will reduce speculation and misinformation, which often undermine trust in the electoral process.





He has also urged ECZ to ensure prompt verification of the voter’s register and provide the public with an updated timeline of planned electoral activities.





The commission in June 2024 shared the 2026 general election roadmap and launched the electoral law reform technical committee to review the content and legislative framework relating to elections.



PN