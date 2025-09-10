GOVERNANCE EXPERT URGES ELECTORATE TO REJECT ABSENT MPS



By Joseph Kaputula



Governance Expert Wesley Miyanda says the trend of some Members of Parliament being absent from their constituencies until general elections approach should not be tolerated by the electorate.









Mr. Miyanda notes that many Members of Parliament, particularly those from the UPND, are now reappearing in their Constituencies as election year draws near, after being mainly absent.









He tells Phoenix News that this absence stalls development, as MPs are not present to understand and address the challenges faced by their constituents.





Mr. Miyanda has accused such MPs of prioritizing their own interests and seats in parliament over the needs and welfare of the people they are supposed to serve.





He has further questioned why such MPs should continue to hold office when fresh perspectives and ideas could bring significant benefits to their Constituencies.







