GOVERNANCE EXPERT WARNS SEVEN-YEAR PRESIDENTIAL TERM COULD WEAKEN DEMOCRATIC ACCOUNTABILITY





By: Prudence Mutelo



Governance activist Sam Zulu has cautioned that a proposal to extend Zambia’s presidential term from five to seven years could undermine democratic accountability if not approached with transparency and broad public consultation.





Speaking during the ongoing national debate, Mr. Zulu expressed concern that a longer, non-renewable presidential term might reduce political accountability, as citizens would lose the opportunity to evaluate a president midway through their mandate.





While acknowledging that proponents of the idea argue a seven-year term would allow the head of state more time to implement major reforms without the pressure of re-election campaigns, Mr. Zulu emphasized that such benefits hinge on the strength of democratic institutions and effective checks on executive power.





He further noted that Zambia’s current two-term, five-year system enjoys widespread public support, citing research indicating that many citizens prefer regular electoral scrutiny of their leaders.

