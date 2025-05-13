GOVERNMENT ADVANCES FORMALISATION OF ARTISANAL MINING



The Government has stated that it is actively implementing a formalisation strategy to address illegal mining and integrate young miners into mainstream economic activities.





Recently, the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe, announced that the initiative would ensure miners received the necessary support to develop the sector sustainably.





In an update, the government indicated that key developments included the near-completion of new market centres in Mumbwa and Rufunsa, with additional centres planned for Chisamba and Kasempa.





The ministry further noted that, to promote safer mining practices, mercury-free gold washing plants would be installed in all four districts, aiming to eliminate harmful chemicals from the processing cycle.





Meanwhile, Kabuswe reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming artisanal mining into a well-regulated, productive, and environmentally friendly sector.