*Government and Barotse Royal Establishment Pledge Unity in Development at Naliwabelelwa Ceremony*



Kaoma, 10 May 2025 — Government and the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) have reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting unity, cultural heritage, and development during the Naliwabelelwa Traditional Ceremony held at Naliele Royal Palace in Kaoma District.





Speaking as Guest of Honour, Western Province Minister Honourable Kapelwa Mbangweta (MP) praised the role of traditional leadership in fostering peace, national identity, and development.





“The New Dawn Government places the welfare of our traditional leaders as a priority,” he said. “That is why we are constructing new palaces across the country and supporting our traditional authorities in meaningful ways.”





He also acknowledged the constructive engagement with the Barotse Royal Establishment, which recently provided its position on palace construction in royal villages following internal consultations. “We value this collaboration and see it as a step toward sustained progress and respect for traditional governance,” said Minister Mbangweta.





The Minister further highlighted ongoing government efforts to empower chiefs through the provision of farming inputs during the 2024/2025 season, enabling them to lead by example in smart climate agriculture.



He also noted that rehabilitation works on the Katunda–Lukulu and Tateyoyo–Katunda roads are underway, with work on the Kasempa–Kaoma road expected to commence soon.





Representing the Barotse Royal Establishment, Induna Meimanene reaffirmed the BRE’s commitment to work hand in hand with the government in the interest of national development. “The traditional leadership remains committed to working with the government in promoting development that benefits all our people,” he stated. “We appreciate the recognition given to our role in community leadership and cultural preservation.”





The ceremony marked the official recognition of His Royal Highness Senior Chie