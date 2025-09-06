GOVERNMENT AND ECL FAMILY VOW TO AVOID ACTIONS THAT COULD ESCALATE TENSIONS AS BURIAL NEGOTIATIONS RESUME



By: Mwema Shanshima



Government and the family of the late sixth president, Dr. Edgar Lungu, have officially commenced formal discussions aimed at honouring his legacy and fostering national reconciliation.





In a joint statement released today, both parties affirmed their shared commitment to a mediated process that will address outstanding issues while promoting trust and unity.





The statement, signed by Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa and family spokesperson Makebi Zulu, emphasized the importance of mutual respect and collaboration.





It noted that both government and the Lungu family have agreed to avoid actions that could escalate tensions, pledging instead to keep the public informed as discussions progress.





The talks are expected to cover a range of matters, including memorial arrangements, historical recognition, and the preservation of Dr. Lungu’s legacy in national discourse.