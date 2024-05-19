Government apologises to Catholic church, Bishop Mulenga

GOVERNMENT has apologised to the Catholic church and Bishop of Kabwe diocese Clement Mulenga for the incident which occurred yesterday when former president Edgar Lungu visited him.

This follows the matter of a trending video showing Lungu in the office of Bishop Mulenga where he was engaged in a heated conversation with a police officer.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu described the incident as unfortunate and regrettable.

Speaking at a press briefing this afternoon, Mwiimbu revealed that Government has never had intentions of harassing the church or anyone who interacts who with it.

He said Government cherishes the relationship it shares with the church and is committed to enhancing the relationship.

“We would like to sincerely apologise to the Catholic church and particularly Bishop Clement Mulenga of Kabwe diocese pertaining to the incident that happened in Kabwe yesterday,” stated Mwiimbu.

“The church is not our opponent, the church is our partner and we are always looking forward to working with the church.”

The minister urged law enforcement officers to exercise maximum restraint when it comes to dealing with the church especially when such an incident occurs.

He said Government will follow up the issue to extend the actual circumstances and find out what made the police man to behave in the manner he did.

“We are studying this incident not only what is seen in the video but also considering the unseen events and circumstances,” disclosed Mwiimbu.

Furthermore, the minister stated that while Lungu is free to travel as he pleases, his position as a former head of state necessitates particular security measures stating that he is a distinct leader who cannot fall in the same category with other opposition leaders due to his status.

He said Lungu’s status in society garners particular security interest from the police as they have a responsibility to ensure that wherever he goes, security is provided lest harm befalls him.

Mwiimbu however, urged the former president to respect the rule of law and other established procedures.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, May 18, 2024