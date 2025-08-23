GOVERNMENT ASSURES NATION OF ADEQUATE DIESEL SUPPLY



LUSAKA — The Ministry of Energy has moved to allay fears of a fuel shortage, assuring the public that Zambia has adequate diesel stocks to meet national demand despite reports of isolated disruptions at some filling stations.





In a statement issued by Energy Minister Mr. Makozo Chikote, the Ministry said that as of 21st August 2025, the country had 64,876,487 litres of diesel in stock, enough to cover 14 days of national consumption.





A nationwide survey of 650 filling stations conducted in collaboration with the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) revealed that; 456 stations were dispensing both diesel and petrol; 33 stations were dispensing only diesel;125 stations were dispensing only petrol, and 36 stations had temporarily run out of stock.





“These figures confirm that fuel supply across the country is sufficient,” the statement read.



The Ministry attributed the reported shortages to localised supply chain bottlenecks rather than a national stock deficit. It said measures were already underway to stabilise the situation and prevent future disruptions.





Among the interventions, the ERB has intensified spot checks in collaboration with TAZAMA to ensure that uplifted fuel reaches intended destinations, particularly retail consumers.





Additionally, the government is working to facilitate timely fuel imports through the TAZAMA Open Access framework to maintain adequate reserves.





Mr. Chikote reiterated government’s commitment to transparency, assuring the public that regular updates will continue to be provided on the fuel situation.



© Falcon News