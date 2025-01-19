GOVERNMENT CALLS FOR CONTINUED PEACE IN PAMBASHE BY-ELECTION

Government has appealed to the people of Pambashe Constituency to uphold peace and unity as they head into the forthcoming parliamentary by-election.

Speaking at Mushota Secondary School during a meeting with political stakeholders, Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, underscored the importance of maintaining peace during this critical period.

“Peace, love, and unity are the cornerstone of political developments,” Mr. Ngoma said.

Mr Ngoma charged that a stable and harmonious environment is essential for meaningful progress and democracy to thrive.

He lamented the history of violence in politics, stating that the use of pangas and violent confrontations must remain a thing of the past.

“That era went with the political parties that embraced violence over ideologies. We are in a new political dispensation where ideas, not weapons, lead the way,” he said.

Mr. Ngoma reminded the gathering of President Hakainde Hichilema’s unwavering commitment to promoting peace, love, and unity.

“President Hichilema has been consistent in his speech, preaching peace, love, and unity under our national motto, ‘One Zambia, One Nation.’ We must ensure that these values are championed not just during elections but every day,” he emphasized.

He further called on the people of Pambashe to set an example of peaceful conduct and to vote for progress in the by-election.

“Let us emulate the people of Kawambwa Central Constituency, who have demonstrated their commitment to development under the UPND government. Together, we can achieve meaningful change,” Mr. Ngoma said.

Mr. Ngoma also took time to commend the residents of Kawambwa for their efforts in advancing agriculture.

“Thank you for taking full advantage of the good rains received in your area to champion agricultural development. Your dedication to farming is a shining example of how communities can transform their livelihoods,” he said.

Meanwhile, the UPND’s adopted candidate for Pambashe, Justin Kapema, assured residents of his dedication to serving them if elected.

“I pledge to work hand-in-hand with the people of Pambashe to bring development and address the challenges facing this constituency. Together, we can build a brighter future,” Mr. Kapema said.

The meeting was also attended by several UPND officials who accompanied Mr. Ngoma on his visit to the area.

