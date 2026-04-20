GOVERNMENT COMMENCE THE RECRUITMENT OF 2000 TEACHERS FOR THE YEAR 2025.



By Ennie Kishiki Mutepuka.



Education Minister, Douglas Syakalima, has announced that government has commenced the recruitment of 2,000 teachers for the year 2025, adding that additional 3,500 teachers will be recruited this year after August.





Speaking during the announcement of the 2025 teacher recruitment this morning, Mr. Syakalima, said out of the 2000 positions, 92 will be allocated to early childhood education, 565 to primary schools and 1,343 to secondary schools.





Mr. Syakalima, said in accordance with the roadmap, the teaching service commission will tomorrow, Tuesday, 21st April, 2026, issue an advertisement in both print and electronic media inviting applications for the recruitment of 2,000 teachers.





He said the applications will close on Monday, 27th April, 2026, after which the recruitment process will be undertaken at district, provincial and national levels, stating that the exercise is expected to be concluded by the end of May, 2026, with successful candidates placed on the government payroll by August 2026.





And Mr. Syakalima, mentioned that in line with government’s commitment to inclusivity, ten percent of the positions have been reserved for persons with disabilities, further explained that persons with disabilities who meet the prescribed criteria will be accorded due consideration and, where necessary, alternative application arrangements will be provided.





Mr. Syakalima, explained that deployment will be guided by the principles of equity and identified need, with particular emphasis on rural and hard-to-reach areas, as well as newly established and upgraded schools.

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