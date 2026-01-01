GOVERNMENT COMMENDS ZAMBEEF FOR REDUCING PRICES ON SELECT PRODUCTS





Lusaka, Zambia — December 31, 2025



By Wagon Media



The Government has commended ZAMBEEF Products PLC for reducing prices on selected products, describing the move as a positive step towards easing the cost of living and demonstrating the benefits of improved macroeconomic stability.



Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Hon. Chipoka Mulenga, acknowledged the company’s decision, noting that stable exchange rates, reduced inflation, and favourable commodity prices have created room for businesses to pass on economic gains to consumers. He said the development reflects the positive impact of collaboration between government and the private sector.



The announced price reductions, some of which take effect immediately while others begin on January 1, 2026, include a 10 percent reduction on Zamshu leather shoes, a 3 to 5 percent reduction on poultry and chicken feed effective January 1, 2026, and a 5 percent reduction on day-old chicks, also effective from January 1, 2026.



Hon. Mulenga urged other companies to emulate ZAMBEEF’s example by reviewing their pricing structures and passing on economic benefits to consumers. He reaffirmed Government’s commitment to supporting private sector growth, value addition initiatives, and the creation of a conducive business environment through investor incentives and Statutory Instrument No. 45 of 2025, which prioritises local procurement.



He added that the price reductions are a clear testament to Zambia’s improving macroeconomic fundamentals and renewed confidence in the country’s economic prospects.



ZAMBEEF Products PLC Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Faith Mukutu, said the company’s decision is aimed at sharing economic benefits with consumers while supporting market growth and cost optimisation. She highlighted ZAMBEEF’s continued engagement with Government and trade associations to drive sustainable socio-economic growth.



Ms. Mukutu further stated that the company is awaiting further policy clarity on Statutory Instrument No. 110 before reviewing prices of synthetic shoes.

Meanwhile, Zambia Association of Manufacturers President, Mr. Muhammed Umar, welcomed ZAMBEEF’s move, describing it as evidence of progress within the manufacturing sector, supported by improved macroeconomic conditions such as stable fuel prices and a reliable power supply. He encouraged other manufacturers to reassess their cost structures and consider price adjustments that support consumer welfare while maintaining business sustainability.



In a similar vein, Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Mumba, noted that 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Zambia’s economy, marked by exchange rate stability, reduced inflation, and increased private sector investment, particularly in the energy sector.



