GOVERNMENT COMMITTED TO BEFITTING SEND-OFF FOR FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU – SIMUUWE

Lusaka 17th February 2026, UPND Media Director, Mr. Mark Simuuwe, says government has remained consistent in its commitment to ensuring that former President Edgar Lungu is accorded a befitting send-off in line with the law and national tradition.



Mr. Simuuwe said the law is very clear regarding the burial site of a former Head of State, adding that the courts have already pronounced themselves on the matter.



“From the time the court made its pronouncement, the position has been very clear. There is no court that has set aside that decision,” Mr. Simuuwe said.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, he explained that the delay in proceeding with the burial has been occasioned by the former First Family, noting that several months have passed since the court delivered its ruling.



Mr. Simuuwe stressed the need to put an end to continued legal battles by persuading the former First Family to support the decision of the Attorney General and allow the process to move forward in the national interest.



He further stated that there is also a need for due process in addressing matters that have arisen regarding alleged poisoning of the former President, saying such claims should be properly heard and handled through established legal channels.



Mr. Simuuwe also urged that President Hakainde Hichilema should not be dragged into accusations stemming from statements issued by former minister Katele Kalumba and others.



He emphasised that the Head of State must be left out of unsubstantiated allegations and political rhetoric surrounding the matter.



Mr. Simuuwe added that government has already extended an olive branch for dialogue over issues currently before the courts, reiterating that the New Dawn Administration remains open to engagement in order to bring closure to the matter in a dignified and lawful manner.