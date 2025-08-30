LATEST: GOVERNMENT CONDEMNS VIOLENT PROTESTS IN CHILILABOMBWE, REAFFIRMS ZERO TOLERANCE FOR ILLEGAL MINING





Hon. Paul Kabuswe writes…



The government is deeply concerned about the unacceptable behavior exhibited by some youths this morning in Chililabombwe. We strongly condemn the violent protests and destruction of public and private property that occurred in response to the removal of illegal small-scale miners from KCM’s tailings.





The government, under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, remains resolute in its stance against illegal and unsafe mining practices, which have tragically resulted in the loss of young lives. We are committed to ensuring that mining activities in the country are conducted in a safe and responsible manner.





While we condemn the violence and destruction, we also recognize the need for dialogue and collaboration. To this end, we will engage with both KCM and the small-scale miners (jerabos) to find a peaceful and sustainable solution that addresses the concerns of all parties involved. NO ILLEGAL MINING WILL BE TOLERATED.!



Hon. Paul CC Kabuswe MP,

Chililabombwe Constituency

Minister of Mines & Minerals

Development