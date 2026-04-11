GOVERNMENT DEFENDS DATABASE-DRIVEN RECRUITMENT OF 3,205 HEALTH WORKERS AS FAIR AND TRANSPARENT





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



The Civil Service Commission has assured that the utilization of the database in the recruitment of 3,205 health workers for 2025 was conducted fairly and transparently at district level, addressing corruption concerns raised by stakeholders in the recruitment exercise.





The Commission disclosed that government has continued to pursue a transparent and all-inclusive recruitment method using Human Resource Management Committees (HRMCs) at the provincial level and sub-committees at district level countrywide, guided by clearly defined terms of reference which outline their composition, roles, and responsibilities throughout the recruitment process.





Speaking during a media briefing, Commission Chairperson Dr. Choolwe Beyani stressed that at the district level, the Human Resource Management Sub-Committees’ responsibilities included shortlisting and selection of suitable candidates, management of the database, and making available supporting documents for applicants.





Dr. Beyani indicated that a total of 240 medical doctors, 997 nurses, 194 registered midwives, and 390 clinical officers were recruited among the categories adding that the Commission made 2,149 promotions and transfers, resulting in 2,205 first appointments into the Civil Service





He further stated that an additional 1,000 appointments arose from natural attrition such as retirements, resignations, unpaid leave, secondments, deaths, and non-renewal of contracts during the recruitment period.

#SunFmTvNews