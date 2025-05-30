GOVERNMENT DISMISSES CLAIMS OF PRESIDENTIAL STATEMENT ON EU, UK VISA REFUNDS



Lusaka – May 30, 2025 — The Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP, has categorically dismissed social media claims that President Hakainde Hichilema made statements or took a position demanding visa application fee refunds from the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) for rejected Zambian applicants.





Speaking during a government-media engagement held earlier today, Hon. Mweetwa described the viral reports as false and misleading, urging the public to exercise caution and verify information through official and credible channels before accepting it as fact.





“At no time has the President or any government official issued a demand for visa refunds from either the European Union or the United Kingdom,” Mr. Mweetwa clarified. “These are unfounded social media allegations with no basis in truth.”





The minister stressed the importance of responsible information sharing, especially in the digital age, and warned against the dangers of misinformation that can strain international relations.





He further reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining strong and respectful diplomatic relations with all international partners.





“The government of the Republic of Zambia values its engagements with global partners, including the EU and the UK, and remains dedicated to fostering cooperation and mutual respect in all its international dealings,” Mr. Mweetwa said.



