GOVERNMENT DISMISSES FINANCIAL INTELLIGENT CENTER (FIC) REPORT ON EQUIPMENT AT THE UN LEVEL 2 PLUS HOSPITAL AT BUFFALO PARK BARRACKS



Here are the highlights;



Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana toured

the UN level 2 plus field Hospital at Buffalo Park Barracks in Lusaka in the company of DLS Contractor Stanley Livodo and Zambia Army Contract Manager, David Mubanga.



✅ The contractor – DLS International Group of Companies supplied 100 percent of the UN mission equipment contrary to what the Financial Intelligent Center (FIC) report states.



✅ Despite the contractor being paid only 25% of the of the amount Government owes, the contractor managed to supply 100 percent of the equipment.



✅ The people of Zambia deserve to know the truth about certain transactions that have been labeled as suspicious by the FIC report.



✅ The FIC report states that the medical equipment that was procured by Government through DLS International Group of Companies was never delivered.



✅ The equipment is a massive medical facility that is going to be deployed at a UN Mission that will be identified.



✅ Zambia has decided to also join other nations that are supplying equipment at UN Missions at a cost alongside deployment of troops.



✅ Every month the Zambian Government will be generating about $1.3 million from the equipment. The equipment will not only earn the nation an income but also a reputation.



✅ The medical services that Zambia will provide at the UN Mission where it will be deployed is the first of it’s kind noting that it has special features such as a negative pressure isolation ward.



✅ Government through the Zambia Army will continue looking for opportunities to deploy more equipment for re-investment.