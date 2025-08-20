GOVERNMENT EMPOWERS CHIEF RETAINERS WITH 39 MOTORBIKES ACROSS LUAPULA PROVINCE THROUGH CDF





Mansa – The government has empowered chief retainers in Luapula Province with 39 motorbikes through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), a move aimed at strengthening the role of traditional leadership in community development and improving service delivery at the grassroots.





The handover took place in Mansa after the Provincial Council of Chiefs Consultative Meeting, where Provincial Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Prudence Chinama Kangwa, reaffirmed the New Dawn administration’s commitment to working closely with traditional authorities.





Mrs. Kangwa said government recognizes chiefs and their retainers as critical partners in preserving cultural heritage, fostering unity, and linking communities to modern systems of governance.





“Your leadership continues to provide the vital connection between traditional structures and contemporary governance, which is essential for sustainable national development,” Mrs. Kangwa said.





She explained that the 39 motorbikes will ease the mobility of chief retainers, allowing them to effectively carry out duties within their chiefdoms. In cases where there is no sitting chief, the motorbikes will remain under the custody of the provincial administration until successors are installed.





Highlighting other development financing, Mrs. Kangwa revealed that Luapula’s 12 constituencies have received K432 million under the 2025 Constituency Development Fund (CDF), with K67 million already disbursed for various projects.





On succession disputes, Mrs. Kangwa urged traditional leaders to prioritize cultural methods of conflict resolution over litigation. She reminded them of President Hichilema’s consistent guidance that traditional matters are best settled through traditional means.





Meanwhile, Luapula Province Council of Chiefs Vice Chairperson, His royal highness Chief Nsamba, who represented the other chiefs, thanked the government for easing their mobility through the provision of motorbikes.





Chief Nsamba further expressed gratitude for the irrigation equipment recently provided, saying it would enable chiefs to promote year-round food production.



