GOVERNMENT EMPOWERS CHIEFS WITH MOTOR CYCLES TO BOOST MOBILITY OF RETAINERS (KAPASOS)





On behalf of President Hakainde Hichilema, who is committed to uplifting the lives of traditional leaders across the country, Mr. Nicolas Phiri handed over 56 Motor cycles to chiefs in Eastern Province to support the mobility of retainers (Kapasos) within the chiefdoms.





Mr. Phiri, who serves as the Permanent Secretary for Technical Services in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, emphasized the importance of easing the work of those who protect and guard the chiefs. The Motor cycles are intended to enhance their efficiency in carrying out their duties.



C) THE FALCON