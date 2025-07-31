GOVERNMENT EMPOWERS SMALL-SCALE LOCAL GOLD MINERS WITH 90 NEW LICENCES IN MUFUMBWE





Lusaka – The New Dawn Government, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, has issued 90 gold mining licences to cooperatives in Mufumbwe District, North-Western Province, through the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development.





Speaking yesterday, Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Hon. Paul Kabuswe said the issuance of the licences is part of the government’s efforts to transform illegal mining into a structured and sustainable economic activity.





“Our aim is not to punish, but to empower and protect our people,” said Minister Kabuswe during a handover ceremony in Kikonge



The formalisation exercise follows the suspension of all mining activities in the area, which had seen over 25,000 illegal miners converge. The newly introduced system is designed to ensure safety, environmental protection, and transparency in mineral trading.





This initiative marks the beginning of a broader formalisation programme aimed at legalising and regulating artisanal mining across the mineral-rich region.



In line with this effort, a dedicated department for Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM) has been established under the new Geological and Minerals Development Act.





“This is a government that listens and acts. We want Zambians to be active participants and beneficiaries of their own mineral wealth,” Mr Kabuswe added.





The restructuring of large cooperatives into smaller, more manageable units has also been welcomed, as it is expected to ensure fair distribution of licences and improve operational efficiency.





“This initiative is not just for Mufumbwe. It will uplift surrounding areas like Kasempa and Kashima,” said North-Western Province Minister Hon. Robert Lihefu.





This programme is a fulfillment of President Hichilema’s 2021 campaign promise to empower small-scale miners and foster local development.





It stands as a clear demonstration of the UPND administration’s commitment to broad-based economic transformation one that puts the people first.



