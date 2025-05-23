GOVERNMENT ENGAGES NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE CLERGY ON PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS





By Wagon Media Reporter



Solwezi, North Western Province – The Government has continued its stakeholder engagement on the proposed constitutional amendments, with the latest interactive session held in Solwezi involving members of the Clergy from across North Western Province.





The meeting was led by Minister of Justice, Hon. Princess Kasune, MP, who was accompanied by North Western Province Minister Hon. Robert Lihefu, MP. The session focused on sensitizing the religious leaders on the importance and implications of the 13 proposed constitutional clauses currently under discussion.





In her address, Hon. Kasune emphasized the critical role that the Church plays in nation-building and in fostering values that align with democratic governance and social justice. She explained the significance of each proposed clause and assured the clergy that the process is anchored on transparency and broad-based consultation.





“We value the Church’s contribution in shaping the moral compass of our nation. Your voice is crucial as we work to strengthen the Constitution for the good of all Zambians,” said Hon. Kasune.





Meanwhile, Hon. Lihefu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive dialogue, stating that successful constitutional reform requires the input of all key stakeholders, including faith-based institutions.





“This government believes in partnership, and the Church is one of our most trusted partners in national development,” he said.





The clergy welcomed the engagement and pledged to continue contributing positively to the ongoing constitutional reform process.





The interactive session is part of a wider national effort to ensure that citizens and interest groups are well-informed and actively involved in shaping Zambia’s supreme law.



WAGON MEDIA