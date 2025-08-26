GOVERNMENT ENGAGING THE LUNGU FAMILY OVER BURIAL OF THE FORMER PRESIDENT





President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says government is engaging the family of former President EDGAR LUNGU regarding the burial of the sixth president.





President HICHILEMA says a government team is in South Africa holding discussions with the family.





Speaking when he met Zimbabwean Second Vice President KEMBO MOHADI at State House this afternoon, President HICHILEMA said Zambia is open to any support from Zimbabwe that may help bring the matter to closure.





The President said the Zambian people want their former President to be laid to rest in his home country, alongside the other five Presidents.





And, President HICHILEMA has called for the speedy conclusion of discussions to elevate bilateral relations between Zambia and Zimbabwe from the Joint Permanent Commission -JPC- to a Bi-National Commission -BNC-.





He said the elevation will allow better management of common assets such as the Kariba Dam and help both countries implement joint projects to improve their economies for the benefit of their citizens.





President HICHILEMA further called for urgent development of Clean Coal Power Stations to respond to the energy deficit, create jobs, and open up business opportunities that will uplift livelihoods.





And, Colonel MOHADI, retired who is in Zambia to inspect sites where Zimbabwean liberation heroes are buried, said the elevation of relations to a BNC will accelerate the implementation of joint projects.





He said this will also promote Value addition, feeding into the African Union Agenda and the African Continental Free Trade Area -AfCFTA.





And, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister MULAMBO HAIMBE said technical teams from the two countries are finalising work towards the establishment of the BNC, which will soon transition into the holding of a full commission meeting.



ZNBC