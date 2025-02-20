GOVERNMENT ESTABLISHES MOBILE COURTS



The Judiciary of the Republic of Zambia with the help of the Irish Government has launched mobile courts in correctional facilities across the country in order to speed up disposal of cases to help reduce congestion in facilities.





The move is also aimed at bringing justice closer to inmates by providing access to legal services in places where regular courts are not available.



They also help to reduce case backlogs, improve access to justice, and strengthen the formal justice system.





Lusaka High Court judge in charge( General List) Honourable Justice Charles Zulu says the concept of mobile courts is dear to the judiciary.



” The Honourable Chief Justice is promoting open justice and is keen on eliminating any clogs and fetters in dispensing efficient and effective justice to all,” Mr Zulu said.





The High Court judge in charge was speaking during the launch of the pilot project of mobile courts in Zambia at Lusaka Central Correctional Facility today.



Hon. Zulu commended the Zambia Correctional Service for hosting the event.



And Zambia Correctional Service Deputy Commissioner General Mr Bwalya Kuyomba said the introduction of mobile courts will help in quick access to judicial processes.





” This program will also help the Zambia Correctional Service fulfill it’s mandate to ensure safe and humane custody while promoting rehabilitation, consequently helping to decongest the Correctional centres,” he said.



The Deputy Service Chief commended Government and other stakeholders stakeholders for working together in ensuring that the project is launched.





And Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri S.C is confident that the mobile courts will be a success.



” I wish to thank the judiciary, the Legal Aid Board, Zambia Correctional Service for taking this bold step in tackling the challenge of prison overcrowding,” Mr Phiri said.





Meanwhile Irish Ambassador to Zambia Bronagh Carr said the mobile courts are important to the judiciary system of any county.



Ms Carr thanked Government and other stakeholders for establishing mobile courts.



