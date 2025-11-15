GOVERNMENT EXPOSES PF ABUSE OF ‘NATIONAL INTEREST’ RETIREMENTS





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Government has announced that no officers from the defence and security wings have been retired in national interest under the current administration.

Acting Minister of Defence Jack Mwiimbu said this contrasts with the previous Patriotic Front (PF) government, which separated 73 military personnel under unclear circumstances between January 2016 and August 2021.





Of those dismissed during the PF era, 23 were from the Zambia Army, 13 from the Zambia Air Force (ZAF), and 37 from the Zambia National Service (ZNS).





Responding to a question from Namwala Member of Parliament Herbert Mapani, Mr. Mwiimbu stated that the previous administration abused the provision for retiring officers in national interest.





He confirmed that 28 of the affected officers have since been reinstated—10 from the Zambia Army, 6 from ZAF, and 4 from ZNS returning to their original positions.





The minister added that 45 officers were not reinstated due to insufficient evidence supporting their claims, while others have pending applications.

