GOVERNMENT HAS FAILED ZAMBIANS ON COST OF LIVING – MONDE

Lusaka… Thursday August 28, 2025 – Former Agriculture Minister Greyford Monde has challenged the government’s claims of having fulfilled 80% of its campaign promises, arguing that such statements show a lack of awareness of the daily struggles Zambians are facing.

Featuring on The Political Podcast, Monde said government officials appear disconnected from reality because, while they live comfortably, they assume that ordinary citizens share the same lifestyle.

He pointed out that many Zambians are struggling to survive, with some unable to afford even three meals a day, while government leaders continue to live in comfort.

Mr. Monde alleged that the Government has failed to address the rising cost of living, which he said is the clearest indicator of its failure to improve people’s livelihoods.

“The cost of living reflects the combined impact of all economic factors. If citizens cannot afford basic necessities, it means the government has failed,” he said.

Mr. Monde further criticized the ruling party’s “kwenyu” slogan, describing it as a mockery to the suffering population.

[ PowerFMZambia ]