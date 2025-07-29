Government Has no Right to the Remains of  Edgar Lungu- Family

Government Has no Right to the Remains of ECL-Family

….The Family stated that the efforts by the Attorney General to assert authority over the late President Lungu’s remains, were not only legally unfounded, but also morally and diplomatically inappropriate….

Lawyers for the family of the late former President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu have submitted to the Gauteng High Court,.Pretoria Division that the Zambian Government has no authority or right to the remains of the late President as demanded by the Attorney General.

The lawyers were responding to the submission by Zambia’s Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha who asserted that the State was entitled to repatriate the body of the late

President Lungu for purposes of holding a state funeral and burial at Embassy Park in Lusaka, Zambia.

Kabesha also claimed that the Zambian law dictated that the State of Zambia was to decide the

manner and place of burial of a previous Zambian Head of State.

But the lawyers for the family dismissed the assertions and stated that the argument presented and advanced by the Attorney General

attempted to illustrate that the Benefits of Former Presidents Act,

1993 [chapter 15 of the Laws of Zambia], gives the necessary right

to the Attorney General to decide this issue.

This was also purportedly in

accordance with the traditions and customs of the State.

But the family has rejected this and stated that the Zambian Government had no locus standi or enforceable right in South African law to compel the repatriation of the remains of the late President Lungu.

The lawyers submitted that the application was therefore legally unsustainable, factually flawed and impermissible in the context of the South African

Constitution, 108 of 1996.

The family stated that the relief sought by the Attorney General undermined the

constitutional and common law rights of the family, including

the right to dignity, family life, and cultural practices.

They stated that the application made by the Attorney General sought to invoke purported Zambian protocol

and customs which had no extra-territorial effect and were not enforceable within the Republic of Sputh Africa.

The family argued that even if there was such a Zambian law, it would still not be enforceable in South Africa.

They stated that the late President Lungu’s benefits as a former Head of State were revoked prior to his passing, rendering him a private citizen at the time of his death.

During the period his benefits were revoked, he was compelled to seek financial support from family and friends and was forced to leave

Zambia to receive medical treatment in South Africa, fearing politically motivated medical negligence in his home country.

Tje family stated that the revocation of these benefits was a deliberate act by the Zambian government aimed at weakening the late President

Lungu, ultimately contributing to his deteriorating health and untimely passing;

The Family also stated that the South African Government has since formally confirmed

that it respects the family’s decision to inter the late President in South Africa, and would not oppose the burial in South Africa.

A copy of this communication was submitted as part of the annex to the Opposing

Affidavit as Annexure “EL15”15.

They stated that the efforts by the Attorney General to assert authority over the late President Lungu’s remains were therefore not only legally unfounded, but also morally and diplomatically inappropriate.

The family stated that they were entilted to the remains not only as surviving next-of-kin, but as the only parties aligned with the wishes of the late President Lungu.

They stated that the opposition to the repatriation application was therefore rooted in

South African legal principles, the late President Lungu’s human rights, and the constitutional values of dignity, autonomy, and respect for the

family’s cultural and personal choices.