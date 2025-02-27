GOVERNMENT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SBM TRAINING AND CONSULTING INSTITUTE OPENS HYBRID PRODUCTIVITY CLINIC FOR EMPLOYEES SUFFERING JOB LOSS AND JOB SEEKERS AT NIPA, LUSAKA.



Today, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Brenda Tambatamba officiated at the inaugural seminar being held under the theme “ Empowering Growth.”





Below are the highlights:



✅The initiative is aimed at empowering job seekers looking for new opportunities and those who have lost jobs.





✅In the short to medium term, Government through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security has organized this initiative to among other things address the following:



i. PSYCHOLOGICAL READINESS –



✅ Government is helping participants rebuild their confidence, resilience, and adaptability as they go through such a phase.





✅ Government in collaboration with partners will bring out experiences of people who have gone through similar situations and have recovered. The clinic will provide support as affected individuals navigate through the change.





ii. SKILLS ENHANCEMENT –



✅ The clinic will provide trends in the labour market and industry that will provide affected individuals with ideas on areas to reskill, upskill and acquire new skills and business.





iii. ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND SELF-RELIANCE –



✅ The Ministry of small and Medium Enterprise Development and the Citizen Economic Empowerment Commission will provide information on the available opportunities, educating participants on managing limited finances effectively, accessing funding, and creating sustainable economic opportunities.





iv. ABOVE ALL, NETWORKING AND EMPLOYMENT LINKAGES –



✅ The workshop will help participants network and understand that the participants are not alone in this challenge and ideas for job connections can be exchanged.





✅The Ministry of Labour and Social Security will revamp the public employment exchange programme aimed at connecting job seekers with potential employers, business partners, and mentors and explore other opportunities here and abroad where people can safely find gainful and safe employment opportunities through Government’s engagement.





✅All employers, business houses and all well- meaning Zambians with opportunities of employment are called upon to visit the ministry and register their vacancies for these participants and others to be considered while we work to establish an electronic portal for access.