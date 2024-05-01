GOVERNMENT INCREASES EMERGENCY CASH TRANSFERS AMIDST DROUGHT.

Here are the Highlights;

✅Government through the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has increased the number of Emergency Cash Transfers (ECT) beneficiaries to more than 720, 000.

✅This is in response to the drought situation which has affected vulnerable households across the country.

✅ Community Development and Social Services Minister Doreen Mwamba said her Ministry is a backbone of Government because it deals with vulnerable people in the communities.

✅ Meanwhile, the Ministry is currently undertaking a national assessment and enumeration exercise to determine strategies and response measures to drought.

✅Ms. Mwamba is in Kaniki area of Ndola to witness the launch of rural payments of Social Cash Transfer (ECT).