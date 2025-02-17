Government Introduces Equal Pay

By Dickson Jere



The long awaited ‘equal pay’ policy in public service has been approved by the government and will address the distortions and disparities in salaries and conditions of service. This will entail that public officers serving in same positions within government should be paid same salaries unlike the case now.





For instance, the judiciary have own salaries and conditions of service different from those in other organs of the State and this policy is trying to harmonize the disparities.



The “2025 Public Sector Pay Policy” will harmonize salaries of Judges, Members of House of Chiefs, Councillors and other Constitution Officer Holders such as the Attorney General and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).





“Cabinet has observed that salaries and conditions of service for State organs and State institutions have been characterized by deep-rooted inequities, anomalies and inconsistencies,” the statement released by government read.



It is always difficult to understand how, for example, a Director in one institution is paid higher than the other when they all draw their paycheck from same public coffers.





The government believes the implementation of this policy will lead to the retention of key staff and “motivate officers and staff with requisite qualifications, skills and experience as to improve service delivery.”



Issues of disparities in salaries in public service had been a thorny issue for a longtime. In 2010, President Rupiah Banda appointed “Salaries & Wages Review Commission” to provide a detailed study on the problem. The Prof Muyunda Mwanalushi Commission recommended for the restructuring of the wages and salaries in public sector so that it is standardized.





Simply, a director salary must be the same in public service regardless of the ministry, department, agency or organ of the State one is employed, if have same qualifications.



The new policy approved by Cabinet last week will provide for “equity, fairness and acceptable relativities” among the emoluments management system and challenges in state institutions.





Prior to the enactment of the Emoluments Commission in 2022, salaries in public service was done through different and uncoordinated structures with different laws.



The new policy is a very welcome move to address the old problem of salary disparities in the public service. Qualifications will also play a critical role in determination of salaries.





However, it will require proper management so that those already in jobs are not disadvantaged especially Judges. The constitution of Zambia provides for financial independence of the judiciary as a way of protecting the judges.