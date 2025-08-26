Government is committed to working with the Lungu family for an agreement- Kangwa

Update from Secretary to the Cabinet

The Government of the Republic of Zambia has taken note of the Constitutional Court of South Africa’s ruling concerning the burial of the Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu. On behalf of the government, we want to thank the court for its timely consideration of the matter.

While the government respects the court’s decision, it remains committed to working with Dr. Lungu’s family to reach an arrangement that takes into consideration their wishes and interests, but taking into account the rights of government.

Our position is unchanged. The late President deserves a dignified funeral in keeping with the stature of his office.

We want to thank citizens for their understanding at this time and avoiding inflammatory comments. Now is the time for all of us to keep the Lungu family in our thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of the former President.

Issued by:

Patrick Kangwa

Secretary to Cabinet