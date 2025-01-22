GOVERNMENT ISSUES A 10-DAY ULTIMATUM FOR LOCAL AUTHORITIES TO DISBURSE CASH-FOR-WORK FUNDS

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has issued a 10-day ultimatum, effective 21st January, 2025, to all 87 Local Authorities involved in the Cash for Work (C4W) program, directing them to disburse the funds allocated for the program’s implementation.

This directive was announced following a meeting chaired by the Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr. Patrick Kangwa, to review the implementation of Phase 1 of the Cash for Work Programme for the period September to December 2024, held on Monday, 20t January h, 2025.

The Secretary to the Cabinet emphasized that delays in the implementation of Government programs, including Cash for Work, were unacceptable, particularly as the program is intended to secure livelihoods for households affected by the drought situation that was faced in the 2023/2024 farming season.

Mr. Kangwa directed the Ministry of Local Government, through the office of the Permanent Secretary – Technical Services, to ensure that the Local Authorities disburse the funds to beneficiaries within 10 working days. He further called on the Local Authorities to ensure value for money in the scale of the Cash for Work and other Public Works.

During the meeting the Permanent Secretary Technical Services Mr. Nicholas Phiri reported that Local Authorities have been authorized to open mobile payment accounts through Mobile Service Providers, in accordance with Section 141 of the Public Finance Management Act No. 1 of 2018 and Treasury Finance Management Circular No. 1 of 2024, Section 3.9.

The Authority to open accounts with Mobile Service Providers will allow Local Authorities to provide Cash- in-transit services in order to service areas where Mobile Network and Banking services may not be available.

Further, as part of the solution to challenges in verifying beneficiary details, network providers have committed to distribute free SIM cards to ensure accurate data collection and registration. This initiative is expected to streamline the verification process and minimize mismatched details between SIM cards and National Registration Cards (NRCs), which previously led to payment delays.

Local Authorities are expected to act swiftly within the stipulated timeframe to comply with this directive. The Ministry will closely monitor the disbursement process and take appropriate action against any authority that fails to comply.

Issued by:

(Original copy signed)

Liseli Kanyanga (Ms)

Principal Public Relations Officer

MINISTRY OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CONTACT: +260977600693