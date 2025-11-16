GOVERNMENT JOINS NATION IN CELEBRATING ARCHBISHOP ALICK BANDA’S BIRTHDAY





The Government has joined Catholics in the Archdiocese of Lusaka and Zambians across the country in celebrating the birthday of Archbishop Alick Banda.





In a statement issued last night, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa conveyed the Government’s warm wishes to the Archbishop, praying for his continued good health, long life and divine wisdom as he continues to lead both the Church and the nation in various capacities.





“We extend our heartfelt birthday wishes to His Grace and pray that he may be blessed with continued good health, long life and divine wisdom as he carries out his pastoral mission and service to the nation,” Mr. Mweetwa stated.





He further highlighted Government’s appreciation for Archbishop Banda’s steadfast commitment to the spiritual and social well-being of the Zambian people.





Mr. Mweetwa added that the Government prays for God’s guidance and strength upon the Archbishop as he continues his service to the Archdiocese and the broader community.



