GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES AUTOMOTIVE AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT ENGINEERING WORKSHOPS



September 6 , 2025



Ndola-The Government of Zambia, through the Minister of Science and Technology, Felix Mutati, has officially launched the newly constructed Automotive and Heavy Equipment Repair Workshops under the Zambia Industrial Training Academy (ZAMITA) initiative, with the project valued at $435,000



The launch coincided with the closing ceremony of the Scaling Up Training of Trainers (TOT) programme.





Minister Mutati hailed the event as a milestone in equipping Zambian youth with skills tailored to meet industry demands and support economic growth.



He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to technical education and skills development as a pillar for sustainable industrialisation.





The minister commended the ZAMITA project, funded by the Swedish Government and Volvo, and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), for its notable achievements.





During Phase One (2016–2019), over 600 students were trained in Heavy Equipment Repair (HER).



The phase also included Training-of-Trainers programmes, where staff benefited from advanced training and international knowledge-sharing in countries such as South Africa, France, Sweden, Austria, Germany, Morocco, Dubai, and Italy.





The Minister also noted the increase of female participation in the programme spanning 15% of women graduating in different skills, many of whom have gained employment and internships.





Mutati applauded the Northern Technical College (NORTEC) and its partners for their dedication and the industry’s growing confidence in ZAMITA’s training capabilities.





He also acknowledged challenges facing vocational training institutions, such as inadequate infrastructure, outdated equipment, and limited funding.





The Minister extended gratitude to the Swedish Embassy, Volvo, and UNIDO for their continued support and commitment to Zambia’s skills development agenda.





The newly launched workshops are expected to play a vital role in preparing Zambian youth for opportunities in the growing automotive and heavy equipment sectors both locally and globally.





Since assuming power in 2021 UPND government has made strides in safeguarding the welfare of youths through skills training and employment.



