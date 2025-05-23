GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS TERRORIST FINANCING RISK ASSESSMENT REPORT





Government has launched the Non-Profit Organizations Terrorist Financing Risk Assessment Report for Zambia, with a pledge to strengthen the country’s financial system against money laundering, terrorist financing, and other forms of illicit financial activities.





Speaking when she officiated at the report launch, Ministry of Community Development and Social Services Permanent Secretary, Ms Angela Kawandami acknowledged the crucial role that Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs) play in providing services and support to the most vulnerable members in society.





She further disclosed that Zambia’s risk assessment identified 4,598 NPOS, fitting the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) definition out of 17,445 entities, out of which, only 1.9% were deemed most at risk.





Ms Kawandami therefore said it is essential to remain vigilant in understanding and mitigating the risks associated with terrorist financing and money laundering on NPOS.





She emphasized that government recognizes and appreciates the role that non-profit organizations play in the national development process in various sectors of the country, such as social welfare, education, health, water and sanitation, environment, governance and advocacy, among others





And National Anti-terrorism Centre Director General Mr Joseph Kamvuma, highlighted the importance of eradication of the scourge of terrorism through a united front.





“This report therefore serves as a safety catch as it highlights salient features that provide insights on how to protect ourselves from abuse by terrorist elements, as well as provide safeguards to be adopted to ensure utmost vigilance”he said.





Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Director for Compliance and Prevention, Mr Diphat Tembo reiterated the Centre’s commitment to working with all NPOs in a bid to help them identify vulnerabilities and implement measures to protect their reputation, integrity, and charitable activities.





Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Council for NGOs, Mr Roy Mwilu called on the sector to implement various measures aimed to protect NGOs from terrorist financing abuse and encouraged them to support the enactment of the Non-Governmental Organization Bill 2025 currently before parliament, which has, among other progressive provisions, the development and implementation of focused, proportionate risk-based measures to protect the sector from terrorist financing abuse.