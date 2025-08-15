Government makes funeral benefits a legal right for workers’ families!

Government has replaced the discretionary model for worker death benefits with a legally guaranteed right to funeral expense reimbursement.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has acknowledged that the reform is a major step towards enhancing social security and promoting fairness and dignity to workers and their families.

Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa, during a media briefing yesterday, announced that cabinet, at its 15th meeting on August 11, 2025, chaired by President Hakainde Hichilema, approved the issuance of the Workers’ Compensation (Funeral Expenses Reimbursement) Order, 2025, to provide for the payment of funeral expenses reimbursement to families of workers who die during the course of duty.

The new regulations establish funeral reimbursement as a legal obligation, and not goodwill, when tragedy strikes.

Under the previous system, families of workers who died on the job facefd the indignity of essentially requesting charity from the compensation board.

Cabinet has also approved an adjustment of medical examination fees at the Occupational Health and Safety Institute, through Workers’ Compensation (Pneumoconiosis) (Charges and Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025.

The fees were last revised in 2021, and rising costs have been affecting service quality and sustainability.

With Zambia’s mining, construction, manufacturing, and agriculture sectors expanding and novel workplace hazards emerging, the measure will help the institute remain robust, modern, and effective in preventing occupational diseases and injuries.

The issuance of the statutory instrument will, therefore, ensure the sustainability of the operations of the Occupational Health and Safety Institute in the provision of quality services, leading to reduction of occupational diseases and injuries as well as compensation premiums.

-Sun FM TV