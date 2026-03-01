GOVERNMENT MONITORS SAFETY OF ZAMBIANS IN MIDDLE EAST



GOVERNMENT says it is paying special attention to the safety of Zambians in the Middle East amid ongoing security concerns in the region.





Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe said the Ministry is closely monitoring developments and gathering information regarding Zambian nationals who may be in areas of potential risk. He assured that authorities are assessing the situation to ensure no citizen is left unattended.





Mr. Haimbe revealed that government already has an evacuation plan in place should circumstances escalate and require immediate action.





He was speaking to journalists in Lusaka after receiving the body of the late Abel Mwansa Junior, who tragically lost his life in a shooting incident in Canada on February 10, 2026.





Mr. Haimbe reassured the nation that despite tragic events unfolding in parts of the Middle East, government remains alert and prepared to safeguard the lives of Zambians living abroad.





Family representative Bishop Steven Nkhata thanked government for the support rendered following Mwansa’s death, noting that authorities have been supportive since the incident occurred.





Canada’s Chargé d’Affaires to Zambia, Corry Van Gaal, confirmed that the Tumbler Ridge School shooting claimed eight lives and left 25 others injured. She extended sympathy to the affected families, adding that both Canada and Zambia are united in grief over the tragic loss of young lives.



ZNBC