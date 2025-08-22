GOVERNMENT MOVES TO INSTALL SOLAR AT HEROES AND LEVY STADIUMS, SET TO GENERATE 20MW





The National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka and Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola are set to produce a combined 20 megawatts of solar energy, following the delivery of the first batch of solar batteries to Lusaka.





The development comes after the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jiangsu Fanye Power Energy Equipment Ltd to install solar systems at the two facilities.





Speaking during the signing ceremony, Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu praised the initiative, saying the installations will not only power the stadia but also contribute surplus electricity to the national grid, benefitting surrounding communities in Lusaka and Ndola.





Mr Nkandu also said Government has procured equipment to maintain the hybrid turf that will soon be installed at the National Heroes Stadium.





He described the solarisation of the Heroes Stadium as a landmark achievement that will secure the long-term sustainability of the facility.





Mr. Nkandu noted that his ministry was proud to be among the first government institutions to actively support Zambia’s renewable energy agenda.





The minister added that the partnership with Jiangsu Fanye Power Energy Equipment Ltd aligns with President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for citizens and institutions to embrace renewable, affordable, and environmentally friendly sources of energy.





Echoing this sentiment, Energy Minister Makozo Chikote reaffirmed the New Dawn government’s commitment to strengthening inter-ministerial collaboration in order to meet the energy and development needs of the Zambian people.





Mr. Chikote welcomed the project, stressing the importance of diversifying Zambia’s energy sources beyond hydropower to address the country’s ongoing electricity challenges.





The project represents a pioneering step in integrating renewable energy into sports infrastructure, while promoting youth empowerment and advancing the country’s sustainable development goals.



(C) UPND Media Team