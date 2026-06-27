Government must help Esther Lungu find her feet- Rev. Godfridah Sumaili

Government must help Esther Lungu find her feet, says Sumaili





FORMER religious affairs minister Godfridah Sumaili says government must do all it can to ensure Esther Lungu is properly cared for and helped back on her feet.





She notes that the South African Supreme Court of Appeal’s judgment allowing the family to bury former president Edgar Lungu as they wish is in line with national values and principles, reports News Diggers!



TV Yatu | June 27, 2026.