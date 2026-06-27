Government must help Esther Lungu find her feet- Rev. Godfridah Sumaili

Government must help Esther Lungu find her feet, says Sumaili
FORMER religious affairs minister Godfridah Sumaili says government must do all it can to ensure Esther Lungu is properly cared for and helped back on her feet.
She notes that the South African Supreme Court of Appeal’s judgment allowing the family to bury former president Edgar Lungu as they wish is in line with national values and principles, reports News Diggers!
TV Yatu | June 27, 2026.
Is this woman normal?
Esther has been biting the fingers that supposedly feed her.
She is an ungrateful woman. If it were me, l would let her face the world as per her request.
Yes, Mrs. Lungu is entitled to the pension of a former president’s spouse. But the contradiction is that the family was insisting that the late former president had been stripped of his benefits and therefore was not entitled to even the state funeral. This argument came out clearly during the court case.
However, the court cases must not be abandoned as a way of helping Mrs. Lungu or the family find their feet. Our country has bled profusely from the merciless looting by our political leadership and their cronies.
Once the court cases are disposed of, then we can talk of pardons and restitution. There must be equity before the law. The current thinking is that there are certain people in our society who must not be subjected to criminal prosecution because of their status. This is wrong.