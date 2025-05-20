GOVERNMENT PLEDGES TO TURN LICAF INTO A WORLD-CLASS EVENT



GOVERNMENT has expressed the need to transform the Livingstone International Cultural and Arts Festival into a world-class event capable of attracting tourists from across the globe.





Speaking at 2025, Livingstone International culture and Arts Festival,Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa underscored the importance of building resilience in the tourism sector through traditional tourism.



Mr. Nanjuwa says that complementing the tourism sector with cultural experiences would help create a more robust and sustainable tourism ecosystem.





He add that the government is committed to safeguarding and promoting culture as part of the broader goal of sustainable development.



The Minister has also acknowledged LICAF’s role in fostering love, unity, and peace among the country’s 73 tribes.





The government has also pledged to increase investments in tourism infrastructure, signaling a commitment to bolster the sector and enhance visitor experience.



Meanwhile, Ministry of Tourism, Permanent Secretary, Evans Muhanga recognised the critical role that tourism plays in the economy and cultural heritage.





He says that expanding and upgrading tourism infrastructure would “ensure that visitors experience the full richness of Zambia’s cultural treasures with comfort and ease.”





Mr. Muhanga also notes that improving tourism infrastructure is essential for boosting the economy and safeguarding Zambia’s cultural legacy for future generations.





He adds that LICAF provides an opportunity to showcase Zambia’s diverse cultural heritage to the world.



Mr. Muhanga further says that the government remains determined to create a tourism environment that benefits local communities while preserving the nation’s rich traditions.





He also that tourism infrastructure development will play a pivotal role in attracting international tourists and boosting local economies.



