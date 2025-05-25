GOVERNMENT PUBLISHES CONSTITUTION OF ZAMBIA AMENDMENT BILL 2025



LUSAKA – The Government has released the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, 2025, outlining a series of proposed reforms aimed at modernizing the country’s governance structures and strengthening democratic representation.





According to the Memorandum issued by Attorney General M.D. Kabesha, the key objectives of the Bill include revising the composition of the National Assembly to increase constituency-based seats from 156 to 211. This move seeks to implement the Electoral Commission’s delimitation report.





The Bill also proposes the introduction of a mixed-member proportional representation system for electing Members of Parliament, designed to enhance the representation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities in the legislature.





Other notable amendments include:



• Changes to provisions regarding the resignation of candidates and the filing of fresh nominations;

• Revisions to the conduct of by-elections;

• Adjustments to the number of nominated MPs;



• Harmonisation of the parliamentary and council terms to five years;

• Declaration of a vacancy in the office of Minister or Provincial Minister 90 days prior to a general election;

• Removal of the two-term limit for mayors and council chairpersons;

• Inclusion of MPs with constituency-based seats in the composition of councils;

• Updated qualifications for the position of Secretary to the Cabinet;



• Provisions allowing the Attorney-General and Solicitor-General to remain in office until successors are appointed following a general election;



• Revisions to the legal definitions of “child” and “adult”;

• Clarification of the timeframe for concluding election petitions.





The proposed amendments aim to address gaps in the current Constitution and improve the functionality of Zambia’s democratic institutions.





The Government has encouraged stakeholders to engage with the Bill and provide constructive feedback as part of the broader constitutional reform process.



© UPND Media Team