GOVERNMENT REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO BUYING MAIZE ACROSS THE COUNTRY.





Lavushimanda, July 25, 2025 — The government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to purchasing maize from farmers across Zambia through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).





During his visit to the FRA depot in Chiundaponde, Commerce, Trade, and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga addressed concerns that the government lacked funds to buy maize.





He clarified that funds were secured before the harvest season began and that the delay in purchasing was only due to moisture content levels in the maize.



The Minister emphasized that the government stands ready to support farmers by ensuring timely purchase and payment for their produce.





He noted that small-scale farmers were the backbone of the 2024–2025 maize production cycle.



Mr. Mulenga revealed that farmers who delivered their maize in Chiundaponde on July 18 have already received their payments.





He hailed this development as a significant improvement in the government’s maize marketing and payment process.



The Minister encouraged farmers to sell their maize to the FRA to help boost national food security.





He underscored that the FRA acts as the country’s food reserve in case of a national food crisis.



Mr. Mulenga further highlighted that farmers are motivated by the attractive purchase price of ZMW 340 per 50kg bag.



This FRA price is uniform across all the agency’s more than 1,400 satellite depots countrywide.



©️UPND MEDIA TEAM