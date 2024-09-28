GOVERNMENT REAFFIRMS SUPPORT TOWARDS CHINA’S INITIATIVES



President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed Zambia’s support towards the initiatives proposed by the People’s Republic of China President, Xi Jinping, aimed at enhancing economic development in the global south.



President Xi unveiled a ten-point action plan during the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit which was held recently in China as a roadmap for China and African relations for the next three years.



And Mr Hichilema notes that the Zambia – China cooperation has yielded remarkable projects which have transformed the two countries.



ZANIS reports that Mr Hichilema said this in a speech read on his behalf by Vice President, Mutale Nalumango, during the celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and 60 years of diplomatic relations between Zambia and China held at Mulungushi International Conference in Lusaka.



President Hichilema stated that the planned revitalisation of the Tanzania- Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA), will improve trade and regional connectivity in Southern Africa.



He added that the Zambia- China partnership in revamping the Mulungushi Textiles will create jobs and enhance local manufacturing capabilities.



“Over the past 60 years, Zambia and China have nurtured a partnership built on mutual respect and cooperation. These ventures between the two countries represent the heartbeat of our collaboration aimed at improving livelihoods and fostering economic growth,” he said.



The Head of State also paid glowing tribute to the People’s Republic of China Founder Chairman, Mao Zedong, and Zambia’s Founding President, Kenneth Kaunda, for having initiated diplomatic relations between the two countries 60 years ago.



Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, Han Jing, stated that trade between China and Zambia stood at 3 Billion United States Dollars in the first half of 2024, indicating an increase of 5.3 percent.



Mr Han noted that the twinning of some Chinese and Zambian provinces is playing a vital role in enhancing cooperation between the two countries.



He reaffirmed China’s commitment to actualising the agreements in fields such as energy, water and agriculture which were signed between Zambia and China during the 2024 FOCAC Summit.



Mr Han added that China is committed to helping Zambia eradicate the energy insecurity it is facing and turn the country into a net exporter of electricity as a regional hub.



“China is striving for equal development opportunities for African countries and working to contribute to a more just and reasonable international order. The Chinese side is ready to cooperate with the Zambian side to renew our traditional friendship, work on the list of cooperation on the ten partnership actions and make a good start for the next 60 years of our relations,” he said.



Mr Han stated that the signing of the MoU on the revitalisation of TAZARA is one of the most important outcomes of the FOCAC Summit.



“The agreement bears testimony to the fact that the Zambia – China friendship , forged by the older generation of leadership of the two countries, has stood the test of changing times and continues to brim with new vitality,” he said.



Meanwhile, Veteran Politician, Vernon Mwanga, congratulated Chinese past and present leaders for implementing radical economic policies which ensured the elimination of extreme poverty from the country by 2020.



Mr Mwanga, who is also former Foreign Affairs Minister, stated that China’s story of transition from extreme poverty to prosperity is an inspiration to other developing countries.