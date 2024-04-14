GOVERNMENT REALIGNS 2024 BUDGET TO RESPOND TO DROUGHT – MPOSHA

MINISTER of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha says his Ministry has realigned its 2024 budget to respond to the drought spell the country has experienced.

ZANIS reports that speaking when he launched the 2023 Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Report in Lusaka on Friday, Mr Mposha said the budget realignment will focus on increasing investment in water harvesting among other interventions.

Mr Mposha explained that the move follows the Presidential declaration of the 2023/2024 drought as a national disaster and emergency.

“I would like to report that the response plan has been finalised and will be released to the public in the coming few days, this is a call for all citizens and players in the water sector to enhance interventions in the water sector,” he said.

Mr Mposha underscored the importance of increased investment in irrigation development so as to stimulate agricultural production.

He stated that among the key water resource department interventions being implemented is the construction and rehabilitation of Dams, boreholes and other related infrastructure to ensure water availability for social and productive use.

And Mr Mposha commended the National Water Supply and Sanitation Council (NWASCO) for launching the 2023 Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Report which provides invaluable insights into the current state of the water supply and sanitation.

He also disclosed that his Ministry has developed the 2022-2026 national non-revenue water management strategy which includes strategic actions to be taken to enhance non-revenue water management at national level to improve operational guidelines.

And NWASCO Vice Chairperson Lillian Mutesu said the water regulatory body faced many operational challenges such as low water tariffs, high electricity costs among others, resulting in compromised water supply to clients.

Earlier, Africa Development Bank Group Task Team Leader Herbert Chinokoro observed that Zambia’s water utilities are caught in the low equilibrium cycle regarding infrastructure deficit and service provision.

Mr Chinokoro said to this effect, the Africa Development Bank stands ready to assist the Government to respond to the current drought crisis and to implement various sector programmes so as to meet sector goals of the Zambian citizens.