GOVERNMENT RELEASES K56 MILLION FOR CONSTRUCTION OF LUAPULA CHIEFS’ PALACES TO STRENGTHEN LOCAL GOVERNANCE





AUGUST 19, 2026



…AS 807 KILOMETRES OF FEEDER ROADS SET FOR REHABILITATION



LUSAKA – The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, has released K56 million for the construction of chiefs’ palaces in Luapula Province as part of its strategy to support traditional leadership and enhance local governance.





Provincial Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Prudence Chinama Kangwa, disclosed this during the Provincial Council of Chiefs Consultative Meeting in Mansa today, noting that the projects reflect the New Dawn administration’s recognition of chiefs’ critical role in development.





“In Luapula, we have 17 palaces underway. Fourteen new ones are between 45 and 50 percent complete, while three legacy projects are now over 75 percent complete,” she said.



Each palace will include a chief’s office and two retainers’ houses.





On Constituency Development Fund (CDF) disbursement, Mrs. Kangwa reported that constituencies in Luapula received a combined K432 million in 2025, with more than K67 million already spent on community projects.





She further announced that 807 kilometres of feeder roads are scheduled for rehabilitation this year to boost connectivity across the province.





The Permanent Secretary also appealed to traditional leaders to help resolve succession disputes that have stalled development in some areas.





Mrs. Kangwa called on the royal highnesses to collectively strive to resolve the two longstanding disputes in the province in order to preserve peace, respect custom, and promote stability.





She reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to inclusive governance, emphasising that chiefs remain a vital partner in uplifting communities.





“Your leadership continues to provide the critical link between traditional structures and modern governance,” she said.



(C) THE FALCON