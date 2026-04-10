



Government removes export taxes on maize



GOVERNMENT REMOVES RESTRICTIONS ON EXPORT OF MAIZE AND MEALIE MEAL TO SUPPORT FARMERS AND CITIZENS



The Ministry of Agriculture is pleased to inform members of the public that Government of the republic of Zambia has removed the restrictions on the export of maize grain and maize products, including mealie meal.





This progressive measure has been taken to support farmers, promote fair market access, and improve incomes for ordinary Zambians, especially those involved in maize production and value addition.





By allowing the free export of maize and its products, Government aims to enable farmers to access better and more competitive markets both locally and internationally, improve household incomes particularly for small-scale farmers who depend on maize as a major source of livelihood, stimulate economic activity in the agriculture and agro-processing sectors, and promote national food security through structured and regulated trade.





This decision reflects Government’s continued commitment to placing the welfare of citizens first, ensuring that farmers benefit from their hard work while also contributing to national economic growth.





All traders, millers, processors, and individuals are now free to export maize and related products to any market of their choice, subject to obtaining the required export permits.





Applications for export permits can be made through the Zambia Electronic Single Window (ZESW) platform: http://www.zesw.gov.zm/zesw

Exporters are reminded to ensure that all documentation is properly processed and acquitted at designated exit points, including the Konkola Check Point for exports through Kasumbalesa Border and the respective border posts for all other exit routes. The Ministry urges all stakeholders to comply with the established procedures to ensure smooth trade.





For further information, members of the public are encouraged to visit the Department of Agribusiness and Marketing at Ministry of Agriculture offices in their districts and provinces, or at Mulungushi House, Independence Avenue, Lusaka.



You may also contact the Department on: +260 211-250417

ssued by:

(ORIGINAL COPY SIGNED)

Balewa Zyuulu

Principal Public Relations Officer

MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE