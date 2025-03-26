GOVERNMENT REVISES CYBER SECURITY AND CYBER CRIMES BILLS AFTER STAKEHOLDER CONSULTATIONS



The Government has finalized amendments to the Cyber Security Bill (N.A.B. No. 29 of 2024) and the Cyber Crimes Bill (N.A.B. No. 30 of 2024) following extensive consultations with civil society organizations, human rights defenders, and media stakeholders.





During a joint media briefing, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Technology and Science, Eng. Dr. Brilliant Habeenzu, and his counterpart from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Mr. Dickson Matembo, outlined the collaborative efforts that led to the revised bills.





President Hakainde Hichilema had earlier deferred the two bills to allow for broader stakeholder consultation and engagement after concerns were raised regarding their potential impact on human rights, press freedom, and digital privacy. Civil society organizations initially criticized the proposed laws, arguing that certain provisions were vague and could infringe on constitutional rights.





Government and civil society reach consensus to address these concerns, the Government formed a Technical Committee comprising officials from key ministries and representatives from civil society. Three consultation meetings were held on February 26, March 10, and March 11, 2025, to deliberate on key issues raised by stakeholders.





Following these discussions, eight clauses in the bills were amended to streamline reporting timelines, refine oversight mechanisms for interception of devices and ensure penalties and procedures balance national security with individual freedoms.



As a result, 98% of concerns raised by stakeholders were resolved, leading to broad endorsement of the bills for resubmission to Parliament.





Next steps implementation and public education once enacted, the Ministry of Technology and Science and the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security will work closely with civil society groups to roll out public education initiatives. These will help ensure that Zambians understand both their rights and responsibilities under the revised laws.





Additionally, the Government has committed to ongoing consultations as technology evolves, ensuring that future legal reforms continue to uphold democratic values and human rights.



Dr. Habeenzu thanked all stakeholders for their dedication to shaping laws that protect national security while respecting civil liberties. He reaffirmed Government’s commitment to inclusiveness and transparency in legislative reforms, emphasizing that future statutory instruments to operationalize the laws will also undergo stakeholder consultations.