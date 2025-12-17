GOVERNMENT ROLLS OUT REVISED CASH FOR WORK PROGRAMME, TARGETS OVER 1 MILLION BENEFICIARIES NATIONWIDE



Lusaka, December 17, 2025



The New Dawn Government has officially launched the Revised Cash for Work Programme, with a renewed commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and community-driven development across the country.





Officiating at the launch, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr. Gift Sialubalo, MP, said the revised programme represents a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to cushion vulnerable citizens while stimulating local economies.





Mr. Sialubalo explained that the Cash for Work Programme, first implemented between August 2024 and September 2025, was introduced in response to economic and climate-related shocks, complementing existing social protection initiatives such as the Social Cash Transfer Programme and the Public Welfare Assistance Scheme.





He announced that the revised programme has now been expanded from 87 districts to all districts nationwide, ensuring that every part of Zambia benefits.





This expansion signifies our firm belief that no one should be left behind. The programme is expected to benefit over 1 million people over a six-month period,” the Minister said.





The programme targets vulnerable Zambians aged between 18 and 59 years who are not currently benefiting from other social cash transfer schemes, with special focus on women and communities most affected by economic hardships.





Mr. Sialubalo highlighted key improvements in the revised programme, including enhanced targeting, supervision, payment systems, and grievance redress mechanisms. Beneficiary selection will be conducted by community structures and verified by district officials using a digital Cash for Work application integrated into the national Social Protection Information Management System to prevent duplication and ensure fairness.





To address payment challenges, especially in rural areas with limited network coverage, the programme will adopt alternative cash-based payment systems, while strengthening grievance redress channels to allow beneficiaries to report concerns transparently.





The Minister further noted that the scope of work under the programme has been improved by moving away from simple tasks such as sweeping, towards climate-adaptive and environmentally resilient public works that also promote skills development for beneficiaries.





He called on local authorities and implementing officers to fully embrace the revised programme and intensify community sensitisation to ensure eligible citizens benefit.