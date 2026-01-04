GOVERNMENT RUBBISHES CLAIMS OF PLOT TO CONTAIN CATHOLIC CHURCH



By: Agness Nakazwe



The Ministry of Information and Media permanent secretary, Thabo Kawana, has dismissed social media reports claiming that President Hakainde Hichilema directed the Zambia Security Intelligence Service to contain the Catholic Church.



Speaking on ZNBC, Mr. Kawana expressed concern over the growing impunity of individuals fabricating messages and forging the President’s signature to make them appear genuine.



He described those behind the fake document as “brave,” but warned that their actions will soon catch up with them.



Mr. Kawana emphasized that the Cyber Crimes Act of 2024 provides no hiding place in cyberspace and assured that perpetrators will be tracked and prosecuted.



He revealed that investigations are already underway and progressing well.

He further cautioned the public against forging the President’s signature, stressing that such acts are criminal and punishable under the law.

