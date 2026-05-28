GOVERNMENT SAYS TEMBO’S ORGANIZATION IS REGISTERED AS A POLITICAL PARTY

Chanda Katotowe and Sean Tembo missed out on nominations after Registrar of Societies records listed their entity as a church instead of a political party.

As a result, Tembo was compelled to write to the United States President Donald Trump about the situation in Zambia prior to the August elections.

President Trump acknowledged receipt of Tembo’s letter.

Dickson Matembo, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, has commented in a petulant manner which seems to be triggered by President Trump’s inquiry, claiming that Tembo’s party is still a political party and has never been transformed into a church or religious organization.

This runs counter to reports from ECZ and Tembo, who confirmed his party’s status after his candidate failed to submit his nomination.

According to preliminary forensic evidence, an alleged state agent changed Tembo’s party’s status to a church via an internet cafe in Lusaka.

Tembo claims that he never gave his consent for his party to switch to a church.