Government Signs K1.4 Billion Road Upgrade Deal for Western Province





By Ruth Chayinda



The Road Development Agency (RDA) and Avic International Engineering Company have signed a landmark K1.4 billion contract to upgrade 80 kilometers of the Katunda–Lukulu–Watopa–Mumbezhi road.





Speaking at the signing ceremony, Infrastructure and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi, who witnessed the event, announced that the project will be financed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and supported by the national treasury. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sourcing funds for the construction and rehabilitation of public roads across Zambia





RDA Board Chairperson Eugene Haazele pledged the agency’s dedication to ensuring the road is delivered on time, at the right price, and with high-quality standards.





Western Province Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta hailed the project as a testament to President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to the people of Western Province.





He noted that the road has long been in a deplorable state, severely hindering the movement of goods and services.





Four Members of Parliament whose constituencies will benefit from the upgrade expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government for responding to the long-standing cries of their communities.





Among them were Christopher Kalila, MP for Lukulu East , Luhamba Mwene, MP for Mangango, General Sitwala Sitwala, MP for Kaoma, Misheck Mutelo, MP for Mitete.



Credit: ZNBC